INDEX FOR A1

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.
MARION, S.C. – Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea has guided local schools through two hurricanes and a global pandemic in her five years of service. Despite the challenges, she remains confident in the measures taken by teachers and staff to navigate through adversity and she envisions an ambitious path forward educating students.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Tickets are now on sale for the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center’s 2022 season, which features diverse musical offerings ranging from bluegrass to classical and Southern rock.