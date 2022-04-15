Index for A1

12 pages
Volume 99, Issue 94
Abby, A4
Business, A4
Classifieds, B4
Comics, B3
Obituaries, A5
Puzzles, B5
Sports, B1
Weather, A2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three people were shot late Tuesday afternoon in an in-car-rolling-shootout on Marsh Avenue.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two men in Tuesday's rolling-shootout car have died, the woman driving the car is expected to survive and two children who were in the car at the time were uninjured.
FLORENCE, S.C. -– Jon Weiss Jr. hid in the shadow of darkness as a young child of 10 to 14, consumed with guilt and fear, a victim of child se…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Michaela Hayes makes it look so easy, leaping over a hurdle.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teen.
MULLINS, S.C. – Rebecca Hammond is currently defending against goals and punting kicks for the Pee Dee Academy girls soccer team. The 15-year old Mullins native remains active in sports throughout the school-year because she also gets her kicks off the field as a world champion martial artist.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Whether on the mound or in the batter’s box, South Florence was on the attack Tuesday evening.
Every Wednesday from April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas.
