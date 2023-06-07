INDEX FOR A1 Jun 7, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 32 PagesVolume 100, Issue 156Ask Amy, D6Classifieds, B7Comics, D7Obituaries, A7Opinion, A5Sports, B1Weather, A8What to Watch, D6 0 Comments Tags Publishing Advertising Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lake City High School to get new $11.3 million football stadium LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City Early College High School will be getting a new $11.3 million football stadium where the school’s track currently sits. Tanner Hall strikes out 14 batters in Florence Post 1's 2-0 win over Pee Dee FLORENCE, S.C. — Tanner Hall’s summer goal is quite simple. Independence Farms becomes newest Florence County park FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 500 acres on Lynches River outside Lake City has become the newest Florence County park. $810 million electric car battery factory breaks ground June 7 FLORENCE — The $810 million electric car battery factory that is bringing 1,170 jobs to Florence County will break ground on June 7. Lake City AD Matt Apicella excited about future new stadium LAKE CITY, S.C. − Matt Apicella might be from Ohio, but his heart is in Lake City. And the Lake City High School athletic director’s heart is …