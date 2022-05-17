Index for A1

Volume 99, Issue 126
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced its players of the year and all-state selections Friday, with the P…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Bigger is not always better, but in the superhero world, and for Florence’s Galactic Comics, it certainly doesn’t hurt.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville hired Casey Geter to coach its boys’ basketball team. He replaces Harris Avant, who resigned after coaching …
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Olivia Martin was 0 for 2 when she stepped to the plate against South Florence ace, Payton Perry, with the score tied at 1.
Ashley Judd and her family wanted the world to hear from them how Naomi Judd died. The younger Judd shared the cause of death on "Good Morning America."
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California and a flea market in Houston.
FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Regional Medical Center announced its 2022 Nurses of the Year at a ceremony held Thursday on the hospital grounds.
MARION, S.C. — The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball team won the Class 2A Lower District 5 championship in a double-header against Cheraw Wednesday night at home.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center welcomes two musical powerhouses, Orleans and The Fabulous Thunderbirds, for a pair of Friday night summer concert events.
