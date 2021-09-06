INDEX FOR A1
FLORENCE, S.C. – Orangeland will be returning to Florence this fall. A sign located outside of 1243 West Lucas St. and Florence County property tax records say that the restaurant will be moving from its previous home on South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the first African Americans to serve on the Florence City Council has passed away.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The school mask mandates appear to be over.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Vulcraft Corporation will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year. It was founded in 1946 in Florence as an industrial steel fabrication facility.
SCRANTON, S.C. -- The Town of Scranton's former city clerk has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $200,000 from the city.
IRMO, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers passed for five touchdowns Friday night to help lead South Florence to a 63-28 victory over Irmo.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s football team is searching for a new home opponent for its Friday season opener at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers’ origin…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Allison Carraway’s eyes were fixed upon her husband’s photo. It exudes confidence, charisma.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Wilson led 7-3 at halftime, but the Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes rallied with a touchdown in the third quarter and another in the…
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The first race of the Labor Day Weekend at Darlington Thursday evening featured a starting field of about 200 which featured a pace of 12:30 a mile and an average completion time of 38:46.