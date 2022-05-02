INDEX FOR A1

16 pages
FLORENCE, S.C. − A pair of former Pee Dee football standouts signed with NFL teams Sunday as undrafted free agents.
LAMAR, S.C. – Decobie Durant says he won’t cry. His friends think otherwise.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence star athlete and homecoming king, Quay Dickens, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach. …
PAMPLICO — Florence County School District 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent has been named one of three state finalists for the 2023 Superintende…
CONWAY, S.C. – Tuesday was a bit of déjà vu for Thomas Davis in more ways than one.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Housing Authority of Florence held a ribbon cutting and tour of the facility on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The SCHSL playoffs for baseball, softball and soccer begin Monday along with the baseball playoffs for SCISA.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- At no point were any of students at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology in any danger, nor was the school threatened, during a Wednesday shooting incident in the area of Edwards Avenue in Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for two suspects after a fight ended in gunfire Thursday night.
