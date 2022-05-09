Index for A1

12 pages
Volume 99, Issue 118
DARLINGTON, S.C. – When it came time to make a decision on a new girls’ basketball coach, there were likely not too many résumés that stood ou…
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County High School is looking for a new boys’ basketball coach, per the school district’s human resources site.
FLORENCE, S.C. − A pair of former Pee Dee football standouts signed with NFL teams Sunday as undrafted free agents.
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Hal Lambert won't be returning as Hannah-Pamplico's baseball coach, per a job post from Florence School District 2.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Wednesday executed a search warrant and, in doing so, seized cash, drugs and guns -- two of which were reported stolen.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Starlee Alexander always knew she wanted to be a business owner but didn’t necessarily know what type of business.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people have been arrested and charged with 42 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle following a string of break ins near Pine Forest Drive, Kinloch Court and Jefferson Drive early Thursday morning.
The latest: Vicky White, who was set to retire the day she went missing, made some major financial moves leading up to the escape.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Bonuses and wage increases could be part of Florence County’s plan to beat The Great Resignation, Florence County Administrat…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Thompson Barber Shop is known for ministering to souls and providing hair care to the Florence community for over 50 years.
