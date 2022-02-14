 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INDEX FOR A1
INDEX FOR A1

Volume 99, Issue 45

Abby, A5

Business, B6

Classifieds, B4

Comics, B3

Crossword, B4

Obituaries, A4

Sports, B1

Lake City man sails around North America
Lake City man sails around North America

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent. Seventy year old Joe Woodbury, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle. 

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools
Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an impact on the level of violence in Florence One Schools. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening indicating that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy. 

Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill
Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill

FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor McFadden Robinson's death has inspired a member of the South Carolina General Assembly to author a bill. State Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat representing most of Williamsburg County, filed a bill Tuesday that would give magistrates the power to issue seven day ex parte orders of protection.

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement
Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.

