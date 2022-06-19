INDEX FOR A1

Volume 99, Issue 157
12 pages
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A look at some of the contested races from Tuesday's primary.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence 1 Schools will move forward with a fiscal year 2022-23 general fund budget of $175.9 million, the Florence 1 Schools…
DILLON, S.C. – Christian Wolfe, who coached Dillon Christian’s football team to SCISA state championships in 2016 and ’17, has resigned as foo…
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Even before Johnsonville’s first game, coach Quentin Davis had a feeling about this season.
William Schofield captured 51.99% of the 2,712 ballots cast in the Republican primary for Florence County Council District 1.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man has been served a warrant and charged with resisting arrest following a standoff on Heatherwood Circle.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A poultry-processing plant will bring a $10 million investment and 402 jobs over five years to Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina’s first early voting period ended Friday, and it looks as if it was successful.
Incumbent Robert Williams snared 68.62% of the 2,199 ballots cast to win the Democratic Party's primary for State House of Representatives Dis…
