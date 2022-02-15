Index for A1

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an impact on the level of violence in Florence One Schools. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening indicating that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent. Seventy year old Joe Woodbury, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor McFadden Robinson's death has inspired a member of the South Carolina General Assembly to author a bill. State Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat representing most of Williamsburg County, filed a bill Tuesday that would give magistrates the power to issue seven day ex parte orders of protection.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.