Index for A1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was arrested by Florence County sheriff's deputies and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and family to stop for blue lights.
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The ceremony to mark the restoration of an African American cemetery in Lake City was brief, though the restored history significant in scope and a fitting way to mark Black History Month.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Education Center at the Farm at Florence One is one step closer to hosting students after the school trustees at the February meeting approved an $861,000 dollar Construction Manager at Risk contract for Construction Manager Thompson Turner.