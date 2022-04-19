Index for A1

Volume 99, Issue 98
20 pages
Abby, A6
Business, B9
Classifieds, B6
Comics, B3
Food, B5
Obituaries, A7
Sports, B1
Weather, A2
Food, B5
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three people were shot late Tuesday afternoon in an in-car-rolling-shootout on Marsh Avenue.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two men in Tuesday's rolling-shootout car have died, the woman driving the car is expected to survive and two children who were in the car at the time were uninjured.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Fire Department Thursday afternoon handled two traditional tasks to mark the official opening of the newly relocated Station No. 4 -- named after Chief Ben Dozier -- and the placing in service of the new Engine 141.
Police have arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with a shooting that left 14 people injured at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- There is a tool out there that allows pulmonologists to get up close and personal -- really up close and very personal -- with a patient's lungs in the name of finding cancer early and saving that patient's life.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teen.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Friday morning released the identity of the man shot and killed in an officer-involved-shooting in the area of McIver and Old Florence Roads.
FLORENCE, S.C. -– Jon Weiss Jr. hid in the shadow of darkness as a young child of 10 to 14, consumed with guilt and fear, a victim of child se…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Whether on the mound or in the batter’s box, South Florence was on the attack Tuesday evening.
Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating an early morning shooting at a club in Hampton County that is the third mass shooting over the Easter weekend, the second in South Carolina.
