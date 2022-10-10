INDEX FOR A1

Volume 99, Issue 287
12 pages
Ask Amy, A5
Business, B6
Classifieds, B4
Comics, B3
Entertainment, A6
Puzzles, B3
Sports, B1
Weather, A2
FLORENCE, S.C. − It was a night for LaNorris Sellers’ coronation, both literally and figuratively.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers passed for 425 yards and eight touchdowns during Friday's first two quarters in …
FLORENCE, S.C. — When you enter Talentedd Kutzz barbershop you will hear the buzz of clippers and the sounds of sweet melodies – which is a ra…
FLORENCE — An archaeological dig at Copperhead Bluff in southern Florence County was successful enough to warrant further investigation, archa…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Proof of Florence One Schools’ football rise is not just in the improved facilities. It’s not just in the combined record of …
Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A head-on crash Wednesday morning sent two people to a Florence area hospital.
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence coach Drew Marlowe prefers not to talk about Friday’s game being homecoming. Wilson coach Rodney Mooney, meanw…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County Sheriff's deputy who was featured in a videoed encounter with a citizen and, as a result of the encounter, the citizen was pushed to the ground and arrested is no longer with the sheriff's office.
