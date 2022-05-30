INDEX FOR A1

Volume 99, Issue 138
12 pages
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Two people were shot, an eight-year old is in critical condition, a suspect is in custody and Florence County Sheriff's deputies remain on scene processing a double-wide mobile home full of ammunition.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Trey Woodberry has been selected as the next varsity head baseball coach for Hannah-Pamplico High School.
All those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same fourth-grade classroom, an official says. Follow live coverage here.
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence senior Abigail Buddenborg has become the first student in Florence 1 Schools to earn a private pilot license th…
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Bigger will be better for Lake City Park.
FLORENCE – Former West Florence football coach/athletic director Trey Woodberry’s lawsuit against Florence One Schools and Kelvin Wymbs has be…
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Police Department arrested Jennifer Elizabeth Gomilar Monday for the second-degree assault and battery by mob, a fel…
PAMPLICO S.C. — A Florence man faces multiple charges connected to the Saturday shooting at vehicles on Old River Road in eastern Florence County.
