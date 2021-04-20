 Skip to main content
INDEX for A1
INDEX for A1

12 Pages

Volume 98, Issue 110

ABBY, A6

CLASSIFIEDS, B4

COMICS, B3

CROSSWORD, B5

LOTTERY, A2

OBITUARIES, A4

OPINION, A5

SPORTS, B1

Ask the Builder: Don't take your contractor to court; do this instead
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Don't take your contractor to court; do this instead

How many horror stories have you heard about homeowners who want to sue their contractor? These disputes arise for numerous reasons, but in almost all cases it comes down to defective workmanship. Sometimes it’s non-performance, when the contractor vaporizes and stops showing up at the job. In rare cases, it’s actually fraud in which the contractor takes a deposit and disappears.

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council
Local News

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

+2
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
Local News

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too. Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shutdown due to bats. 

