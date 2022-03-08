Index for A1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's a moment Wilson had worked for, one the Tigers had hoped for. It came true. Second-year coach Carlos Powell's team is the South Carolina High School League's Class 4A lower-state champion after Tuesday's 63-50 win over West Florence at the Florence Center.