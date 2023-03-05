FLORENCE, S.C. — Children delighted in a hands-on experience with instruments Sunday at an "instrument petting zoo" put on by the Florence Symphony Orchestra.

The event took place in the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center and preceded a space-themed family concert.

“We start off with the instrument petting zoo where all the kids get to experience the four different families of the orchestra: the percussion, woods, brass and strings,” said Pam Glass, executive director of the Florence Symphony Orchestra. “They love it. They come in here and they get to hear [the instruments], they get to touch them and hold them… and our musicians have a really good time showing them instruments.”

Space-themed costumes were encouraged and glow sticks were given out to the audience during the concert portion for kids to conduct from their seats.

The orchestra played five space pieces, including the theme from E.T. and Star Wars Suite I and II.

“Our goal here is to expose more people to symphonic music and just open the symphony up to the community,” Glass said.

Another concert is set to take place Monday morning for area fourth-graders without the instrument petting zoo.