Investigators seek public's help in Lake City catalytic converter thefts
Investigators seek public's help in Lake City catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic Converter Thefts

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person they want to talk with in connection with the recent reported thefts of catalytic converters in the Lake City area.

 FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person they want to talk with in connection with the recent reported thefts of catalytic converters in the Lake City area.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact sheriff's office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.

