Iowa State, Notre Dame highlight AP preseason All-Americans
Iowa State, Notre Dame highlight AP preseason All-Americans

Notre Dame and Iowa State each had three players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, led by Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton and Cyclones running back Breece Hall.

The preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank was released Monday, five days before the first games of the season kickoff.

Eight teams have at least two first-team All-Americans, with seventh-ranked Iowa State and ninth-ranked Notre Dame leading the way.

Along with Hall, Iowa State is represented on the first team by tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose. Hamilton is joined by Fighting Irish teammates Cain Madden, a guard who transferred from Marshall in the offseason, and running back Kyren Williams, who made the team as an all-purpose player.

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler is the first-team quarterback and Sooners teammate Nik Bonitto made the team at linebacker.

Defending national champion Alabama is represented on the first team by outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Clemson's two first-team All-Americans were receiver Justyn Ross, who missed all last season with a neck injury, and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Ohio State's Chris Olave is the other first-team receiver, and Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett made the preseason first team after being a second-team selection after last season.

LSU (cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and kicker Cade York) and Texas A&M (tackle Kenyon Green and defensive end DeMarvin Leal) each had two first-team All-Americans.

Hall and Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph were the only preseason All-Americans who are coming off first-team All-America seasons.

