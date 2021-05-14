FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday’s Florence City Council meeting devolved into a war of words between Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes over what both sides called a lack of communication. The dispute between the council members started with Barnes made a motion, seconded by Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, to create three new city ad hoc committees for the council as the result of a recently held council retreat.