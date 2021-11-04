Jack
ATLANTA (AP) — A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Braves in it. Then the offense finally came to life.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of Florence will soon have another place to get milkshakes, burgers and hot dogs.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several Florence One Schools students were taken to a Florence area hospital to be checked out after the school bus they were on was struck from behind.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died and a second was wounded early Saturday morning in a domestic violence shooting in eastern Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were transported to a Florence area hospital Wednesday morning after the car they were in was struck from behind on South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Standing amid Friday’s bedlam after eighth-ranked West Florence won 28-27 over seventh-ranked South Florence, Knights coach J…
LAKE CITY – Marshall Edwin Altman, president of Marshall’s Marina in Lake City, is remembered most for his unwavering faith, integrity, kindne…
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Henry Mack Dixon, who coached Hannah-Pamplico’s first state championship team of any kind — in boys’ track in 1987 — has died…
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Once a Whirlwind, always a Whirlwind.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Tilt Studio celebrated its opening and joining of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning with a ribbon…