FLORENCE, S.C. – A man running for a seat on the Florence County Council says a group of Florence County Sheriff’s deputies conspired to arrest him and charge him with assault and battery in the second degree.
SCRANTON, S.C. -- The driver of a four wheeler died Thursday night when the utility vehicle was struck by a train.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Instigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify three people wanted for questioning in connection with a Florence burglary.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's moving day for McLeod Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department -- or at least it will be come early Monday morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. – More than 90% of the children in four Pee Dee area school districts are classified as being in poverty.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The smells of popcorn, barbecue and beer and the sound of live music once again filled the 100 block of South Dargan Street Friday evening.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Micah Young has resigned as Wilson’s baseball coach. For the first time in his 48 years, he said he wants to focus on himself.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – A person from Kingstree was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck in Lake City.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a teen reported missing from her Hickory Grove home.