Jayden Sellers already a playmaker for No. 1 South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence receiver Jayden Sellers’ nickname is “Puppy.” Not that the sophomore minds when compared to his big brother, quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has committed to Syracuse.

“LaNorris is the big dog, and I’m just coming up,” he said.

Sellers is coming up, all right. Before this season, Syracuse also offered him after tagging along on LaNorris’ summer visit to the Orange.

“We were just doing routes, and the coaches noticed me,” said Sellers, who added Syracuse is the lone college football team to offer him so far.

More colleges are likely to make offers as Sellers keeps making big plays. He made five catches for 41 yards during the top-ranked Bruins’ 33-28 victory Thursday at Hartsville.

Sellers simply enjoys catching passes from his brother. It wasn’t until 2021 when they were on the same official team together. He caught his first high school TD pass early that season against Irmo.

“I remember seeing a defensive back follow my teammate Evin Singletary and I was wide open,” Sellers recalled. “And when LaNorris threw the football, I saw him get hit. I was going to celebrate with him, but other teammates got to me first and I celebrated with them.”

Of course, the brothers have had chances to celebrate touchdowns together since. One example is the Bruins’ 49-14 win over Carolina Forest. Sellers not only caught a pass from LaNorris Sellers for the game’s first TD, he also made a spectacular catch right before halftime to set up another Bruins score that put the game away.

“I keep my eyes on the white part of the ball,” Sellers said. “With that, I focus on catching the ball a lot more. My father (Norris, a former SF star linebacker) gave me that advice; he taught me a lot of things about football.”

Sellers started as a quarterback at 5 before moving to defensive back. He stayed at that position until Bruins coach Drew Marlowe told him his eighth-grade year he’d be a better varsity fit at receiver.

While settling in at receiver, Sellers also has enough experience from playing in the secondary to win against coverages.

“Having played defensive back helps me a lot more now,” Sellers said. “Defensive backs try to watch my hips, but I know how to keep them steady and keep them from reading me on a route. I also know the coverages.”

Good thing because Sellers said he’s on the depth chart at safety if needed.

But as long as Sellers is a receiver, and his brother is at quarterback, they have confidence in each other that goes back to their days playing catch in the yard.

“I know he trusts me, so he knows I can go up on any defensive back,” Sellers said. “He knows if it’s the last situation of the game, he can put it in my hands and he trusts me to catch the football.”