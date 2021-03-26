 Skip to main content
Jobless rate still soaring one year into COVID-19 pandemic
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The percentage of people unemployed in Marlboro County has nearly doubled in the past year. 

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released the February 2021 unemployment estimates Friday morning. February 2020 was the last full month of unemployment numbers prior to the shutdowns implemented in mid-March to slow the spread of the virus. 

Each of the six counties in the Pee Dee has seen its unemployment numbers increase by at least 50%: Williamsburg (up 51.1%), Dillon 62.8%), Florence (64.5%), Darlington (70.5%), Marion (up 71.1%) and Marlboro (93.6%). 

In the state, Allendale County posted the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina at 6.5% around two weeks before then-President Donald Trump would declare COVID-19 a national emergency and states began locking down to prevent the spread of the virus in mid-March 2020.  

One year later, 16 of the state's 46 counties have unemployment rates higher than Abbeville's February 2020 rate. The 16 counties include four Pee Dee counties: Marlboro (9.1% up from 4.7% in February 2020), Marion (7.7% up from 4.5% in February 2020), Williamsburg (7.4%; 4.9%) and Dillon (7%; 4.3%) according to the February 2021 unemployment estimates released Friday morning by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. 

In February 2020, Charleston posted the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.4%. One year later, no county in the state has an unemployment rate lower than Lexington's 4%. Thirty-one of the 46 South Carolina counties had unemployment rates below that figure one year ago including Florence (3.1% in February 2020; 5.1% last month), and Darlington (3.4% last year; 5.8% last month). 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

