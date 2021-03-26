Jobless rate still soaring one year into COVID-19 pandemic

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The percentage of people unemployed in Marlboro County has nearly doubled in the past year.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released the February 2021 unemployment estimates Friday morning. February 2020 was the last full month of unemployment numbers prior to the shutdowns implemented in mid-March to slow the spread of the virus.

Each of the six counties in the Pee Dee has seen its unemployment numbers increase by at least 50%: Williamsburg (up 51.1%), Dillon 62.8%), Florence (64.5%), Darlington (70.5%), Marion (up 71.1%) and Marlboro (93.6%).

In the state, Allendale County posted the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina at 6.5% around two weeks before then-President Donald Trump would declare COVID-19 a national emergency and states began locking down to prevent the spread of the virus in mid-March 2020.