Johnsonville school district names three superintendent finalists

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The Florence Five Board of Trustees has named three finalists for the next superintendent of the district.

The board voted Tuesday night to name Chesterfield County Assistant Superintendent Chandar Anderson, Florence Three (Lake City) chief academic officer Allana Prosser, and Clover (York County) High School Principal Rod Ruth as finalists. The board made its selection of three finalists after a review of all applicants and interviews with semi-finalist applicants on Jan. 26 and Feb. 8.

“Through several phases, in a search that began last September, our board is pleased to present three highly qualified candidates for our next superintendent.” Florence School District Five Board Chair Chris Marsh said. “We are looking forward to the next phase in this process, introducing the candidates to our community. Previously, when introducing candidates to the community, the board would host meet and greets at the school for the three finalists. However, in the wake of COVID and in consideration of safe social distancing practices, we will have a Zoom webinar with each of the three finalists on February 24 and 25.”