Johnsonville school district names three superintendent finalists

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The Florence Five Board of Trustees has named three finalists for the next superintendent of the district.
The board voted Tuesday night to name Chesterfield County Assistant Superintendent Chandar Anderson, Florence Three (Lake City) chief academic officer Allana Prosser, and Clover (York County) High School Principal Rod Ruth as finalists. The board made its selection of three finalists after a review of all applicants and interviews with semi-finalist applicants on Jan. 26 and Feb. 8.
“Through several phases, in a search that began last September, our board is pleased to present three highly qualified candidates for our next superintendent.” Florence School District Five Board Chair Chris Marsh said. “We are looking forward to the next phase in this process, introducing the candidates to our community. Previously, when introducing candidates to the community, the board would host meet and greets at the school for the three finalists. However, in the wake of COVID and in consideration of safe social distancing practices, we will have a Zoom webinar with each of the three finalists on February 24 and 25.”
Anderson has been working in the Chesterfield County School District since 2013. He also served as a principal in Florence One (Florence) and in Broward County, Fla. He has two doctorates from Wingate University, a master's in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University, a bachelor's in education from Claflin University, and a bachelor's in theology from the Christian Life School of Theology.
Prosser has been in her current position since 2019. She previously served as a principal at Johnsonville Elementary and Scranton Elementary, as an assistant principal at Johnsonville Middle, and as an English teacher at Johnsonville Middle and at Florence Three's J. Paul Truluck School. She has an educational doctorate from Arkansas State University, a master's from the University of Scranton, her teacher certification from Coastal Carolina University, and a bachelor's degree from Francis Marion University.
Ruth has been the Clover principal since 2015. He previously served as the principal of Clover Middle, as an assistant principal in the Clover district and in Florence One, as a principal at Moore Intermediate School, and as a classroom teacher in Florence Three. He is pursuing a doctorate at Winthrop University. He has a master's degree from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor's in political science from Francis Marion University.
Each candidate will answer five questions during the 45-minute public Zoom sessions before community members can ask questions. The sessions will be moderated by the state school board association.
Anderson will appear at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24. The Zoom session is available here: us02web.zoom.us/j/88946491336. The link is also available via the district's website.
Prosser will appear at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25. The Zoom session is available here: us02web.zoom.us/j/89939274760. The link is also available via the district's website.
Ruth will appear at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25. The Zoom session is available here: us02web.zoom.us/j/87119741468. The link is also available via the district's website.
The community is encouraged to submit comments on each of the three finalists after the sessions via an online survey at SurveyMonkey at surveymonkey.com/r/XMXSN59. The deadline to submit comments is 5 p.m., Feb. 26.
The three finalists will be in the district to meet staff and faculty and have a final interview with the board on March 1, 2 and 4.
The person selected superintendent will begin work on July 1.