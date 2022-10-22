***PLEASE NOTE*** A pre adoption application must be completed for any pets you are interested in adopting. Pre adoption applications... View on PetFinder
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dominique Harris has two state championships (2018, ‘19) as a Ridge View assistant. After spending the previous three seasons…
FLORENCE — Wanda James has joined the United Way of Florence County team as its new director of resource development. She assumed her duties o…
FLORENCE– Florence County Council zoned nearly 6 acres between West Palmetto Street and South Cashua Drive for single-family homes during its …
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – It was a couple of Pee Dee area defensive players who shined in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North-South all-…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian volleyball coach Denise Carter likes her team’s chances entering SCISA’s Class 3A tournament Friday at the…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A Darlington County man was shot and killed Tuesday night at his home off Evelyn Circle, just north of Hartsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darren Lloyd was a runaway freight train.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Innovative Construction Group dedicated its 200,000 square foot manufacturing facility at 2570 Florence Harllee Blvd. in a ce…