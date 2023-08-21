COLUMBIA — Palmetto Youth Academy, a former charter school in Florence School District One, cannot remain open under its former charter while appealing the district's decision to close the school, a judge ruled on Friday.

Palmetto Youth Academy's charter was up for its 10-year renewal this year, but district Superintendent Richard O'Malley recommended the Florence One Schools' Board of Trustees deny the charter renewal request and permanently close the school because it was not following its charter and was breaking state and federal law.

After a hearing on April 27 at which both sides argued their case, the board unanimously voted to deny the charter renewal request on May 8, and the charter officially ended on June 30.

On June 16, Palmetto Youth Academy's Executive Director and Principal Yvonne Brown-Burgess appealed the school board's decision and asked the court to allow the school to stay open with its charter while the appeal was decided on.