Kara Hanley has worked with McLeod Health for six years. She started as a nurse extern while completing her nursing degree at Florence-Darlington Technical College. Kara also completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Capella University. Additionally, she is board certified in Cardiac-Vascular Nursing.

Kara chose nursing because she wanted a career in which she could help people get better. She credits an important family member for inspiring her to go into nursing. “My adoptive Granny had a strong influence on me becoming a nurse. She was a nurse and worked at my pediatrician’s office. When I was there, I would help her bring comfort to scared pediatric patients, showing them how easy the test was or what to expect from the doctor.

“Granny was diagnosed with a terminal illness that took her from us pretty quickly. The compassion Granny’s nurses showed her gave me the courage to sign up for the nursing program. The day before Granny passed, I was able to tell her I had been accepted into the nursing program. Seeing her reaction and smile gave me confirmation that I was doing what God had planned for me.”

Kara initially intended on becoming a Pediatric Nurse like her Granny. However, when she was searching for a job after graduation, the McLeod Regional Medical Center Cardiovascular Surgery Unit offered her a position and she accepted. “Once I started working there, I fell in love with my patients and co-workers. I love helping my patients recover and see their new hope in life. Most of our patients have undergone major surgeries, and it’s a big stressor on them and their family. Helping them navigate through that process is one of my favorite parts of my job.” She is now a Patient Care Supervisor in the Cardiovascular Surgery Unit and has received a McLeod Good Catch Award for her attention to detail at work.

Kara says she enjoys meeting new patients and learning more about them. “I love talking to my patients and getting to know them and their families. Learning about different cultures and how every family is different is so intriguing to me. Seeing the light in a patient’s eyes when I ask about them and their family keeps me going back. Conversation also takes the patient’s mind off being in the hospital and makes them feel important and welcome.”

Kara finds her purpose at work helping patients in their recovery. “Helping can mean giving patients their medicine or food, talking with them, or being an advocate. Knowing that I am doing the right thing for my patients and getting them everything they need to receive the best care possible is my purpose.”