KAYLA THOMPSON: Make movement a family affair

Summertime, sweet summertime!

Flip-flop sounds and the smell of sunscreen fill the air. I am certain your calendars are filled with family vacations, beach trips and pool parties. It is an awesome season to enjoy family and friends.

It is also a great time to get active together! Pause for the deep sighs. I know, I know, the last thing you want to do on your relaxing getaway is workout, but you totally should!

The National Strength and Conditioning Association states, “Consistent exercise training leads to chronic adaptations that allow the body to respond to the stress of exercise with less physiological disruption and to perform more work (exercise).”

Basically, as you stick with it, it gets easier. Not only does working out get easier, but ACSM says that exercise can benefit you in the following ways: “improve sleep quality, reduce inflammation, improve cognitive function, and is an effective therapy for many chronic diseases.” If you aren’t convinced, what if I said you could do it with your whole family? Pause for more deep sighs.

Getting a workout in with the family is as adventurous as you make it. With these long days, try getting the whole family out for a walk after breakfast or dinner. Kids love to jump around so throw in a 30 second jumping jack session during the walk. Go for a run while the kids join you on their bikes. Make a game of who can collect the most seashells in ten minutes at the beach. Have a crab walk race with the kids on one team and the adults on the other team. Make it fun! Have the winner choose the next activity of the day or for the following day. Allowing the other participants a choice instills a desire to do it more often and opens the door for creativity.

Exercise routines can also be altered to meet the needs of your surroundings. Try doing some bodyweight movements throughout the day. Walking lunges, air squats, pushups, sit-ups, and burpees are great ways to get the blood flowing. The other beautiful thing about these movements is that they can be done anywhere, except on stairs. Please don’t try these on stairs.

Another great option is swimming. With the growing temperatures, hopping in the pool for that workout can be a game changer! Try some aqua-jogging in the shallow end or swim a few laps. Have a pool race with the kids, winner gets to pick the next family exercise activity. Another great option to beat the heat is having a dance party in the sprinklers! Who doesn’t love a good dance party?!

Don’t be afraid to get outside and move! It does not have to be a long drawn-out experience. A simple ten-minute walk with your significant other or kiddos can really change your day. Your kids will thank you for getting them moving and they will sleep hard! Don’t let these summer months go by without making memories and instilling habits that will help yourself and your family be healthier. One more thing - please remember to drink plenty of water and wear your sunscreen! Have fun with your adventures and choose to be active!

Kayla Thompson is a diabetes care navigator at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence and is a certified exercise physiologist through the American College of Sports Medicine. She has a Master of Science in clinical exercise science.