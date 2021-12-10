KAYLA THOMPSON: Set goals, and try this movement

Snuggly sweaters, cozy fires, twinkling lights, hot cocoa, and holiday cheer are booming! That’s right everyone, Christmas time is upon us. A time of joy, hope, and merriment filling the air. I am sure your schedules are about to burst at the seams with events and family gatherings.

Despite all the distractions, I want us to focus on two things this month. Thing one is goal setting. Thing two is a movement to home in on. For those in love with Dr. Seuss, you’re welcome!

Goal setting is important. It is an opportunity to assess where you, and to seek a better version of you in the year to come. Some of you are grumbling, and I can appreciate that. I used to be the world’s worst at goal setting. Think of it this way: you are challenging yourself to be better - and I love a good challenge!

First, take some time to write out your goals for the coming year. Note: it’s important to actually write them down! Next, figure out how many goals to set; it doesn’t have to be a lot. It can be one, three, or as many as you wish. I gave it a conscious try two years ago and have come to appreciate and value goals.