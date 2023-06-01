FLORENCE, S.C. -- The competition continues to ramp up and emotions are running high as we’ve completed the 14th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Ryan Blaney broke a 59-race winless streak (he won the non-points All-Star race in 2022) when he took the checkered flag Monday night to capture the rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The victory came on the heels of Josef Newgarden’s Indianapolis 500 triumph, giving team owner Roger Penske his first-ever sweep of these two crown-jewel events.

Blaney led a race-high and career-best 163 of 400 laps and held off William Byron to earn his eighth career Cup victory and first at the 1.5-mile Charlotte oval. It was Blaney’s first points-paying victory since Aug. 28, 2021 at Daytona.

There were several other storylines coming out of the Coca-Cola 600. Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin got into it on Lap 186, an incident that knocked both drivers out of the race. Hamlin had crowded Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into the outside wall, which didn’t sit well with NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver. Elliott then proceeded to hook Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the frontstretch, which caused both cars to collide, causing enough damage to eliminate both vehicles from the race. NASCAR responded on Tuesday by handing down a one-race suspension to Elliott for intentionally wrecking Hamlin. This will be the seventh race that Elliott has missed this season, as he was sidelined for six races earlier in the year following a snowboarding accident he suffered in March. Elton Sawyer, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, said the sanctioning body deemed Elliott’s actions deliberate.

“We take this very seriously,” Sawyer said. “The incident that happened off Turn 4, after looking at all the available resources … it was an intentional act by Chase, in our opinion, after reviewing all the available resources there.

“In the heat of the battle, things happen, but drivers need to understand you have to handle that in a completely different way than hooking someone in the right rear and putting them in harm’s way.”

During one of the rain delays on Monday, Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola got into a confrontation on pit road. Evidently, Almirola didn’t appreciate the way Wallace was talking to him and gave the driver of the No. 23 23XI Toyota a shove before NASCAR security stepped in to break things up.

On Wednesday, NASCAR delivered its most significant penalty in recent memory when it discovered during post-race inspection at the Research and Development Center that the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Ford driven by Chase Briscoe had a counterfeit part in its engine panel area. Crew chief Johnny Klausmeier was fined $250,000 and given a six-race suspension. The No. 14 team was docked 120 points in both the driver and owner standings with an additional loss of 25 playoff points should Briscoe and the team qualify for the postseason. Sawyer addressed the violation during a media availability late Wednesday afternoon.

“We need to make sure we’re keeping the teams and the Next Gen car in compliance,” Sawyer said. “The deterrence model has to fit that, and that’s our responsibility as custodians of the sport and the garage.”

The sport certainly remains the most competitive form of racing in the world. A total of 10 different drivers from six different organizations have won at least one race in the first 14 NASCAR Cup Series events. Byron leads the way with three wins, followed by Kyle Larson (2) and Kyle Busch (2). There’s been an average of 24.14 lead changes per race through the first 14 races, which is up more than 6% from a year ago.

Heading into this weekend’s action at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis, Ross Chastain leads the point standings, followed by Blaney, Byron, and Kevin Harvick. There’s only a 17-point difference between the first and sixth place drivers in the point standings, the closest margin of all-time after 14 races. Joey Logano is the defending race winner of Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300. Other drivers to watch this weekend include Wallace, who has a career-best streak of three straight top-five finishes; Martin Truex Jr., who has five top-10 showings in the last seven races; Byron, who leads in wins (three), top-five finishes (seven), and laps led (687); and Larson, who is second to Byron in wins and laps led (583).

