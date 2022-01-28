Kids Jamboree features rides, games and cosplay

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hey, moms and dads. The Florence Center is the place for you and the children to have loads of fun this weekend.
If your kids enjoy bouncy houses, carnival rides and food, games, cosplay characters, clowns, face-painting, balloon animals and more, the 14th annual Kids Jamboree this weekend at the Florence Center is the place for you and the children.
Now, don’t tell the kids this, but some of the fun includes educational activities.
The Kids Jamboree hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults and kids. Children age 2 and under will be admitted free. The admission fee includes unlimited rides and games. Concessions will be an additional charge.
Tickets can be purchased the day of the event.
“It’s an annual event that’s geared toward children from 2 years old to 12 or 13 years old,” Florence Center General Manager Paul Beard said. “We like to have things here that keep the kids engaged and give them something they enjoy doing.”
With 62-foot ceilings, the arena will house carnival-style rides like a ferris wheel, other mechanical rides and a slide. The ballroom area has a 22-foot ceiling. It houses some smaller rides, inflatables, games, concessions and vendors, Beard said.
Galactic Comics, a comic book store in Florence, will have cosplay characters at the Kids Jamboree.
“We will have Scooby Do, Spider-Man, Minnie Mouse. Galactic Comics is coming in. They are bringing eight or nine of these cosplayers in here that will be dressed as various characters,” Beard said. “They understand the value of this event."
Galactic Comics hosts Power Comicon twice a year at the Florence Center. This year’s events are scheduled for March 19 and Sept. 10.
The Florence Stampede Pro Rodeo is next weekend at the Florence Center.
The rodeo organizers will bring a docile live bull to the Kids Jamboree, Beard said. The rodeo also is sponsoring a coloring contest. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 daily winners of the coloring contest, Beard said. Each of the daily top 3 winners will receive four tickets to the Florence Stampede Rodeo. The grand-prize winner each day gets to ride a horse in the opening ceremony of the rodeo.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beard said, the Kids Jamboree drew around 12,000 people. Beard hopes approximately 8,000 will attend this year’s festivities.