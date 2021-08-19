 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights of Pythias, Knights of Omar give backpacks for students
0 Comments

Knights of Pythias, Knights of Omar give backpacks for students

  • 0
Pythias.JPG

Front row (from left): Sir Fernader Barr, Sir Jayson Brown, Sir Everett Sanders, Florence County School District Three Superintendent Laura Hickson and Title I coordinator Linda Hair. Back row (from left): Sir Elder Damon Thompson, Sir Hubert McFadden, Sir Tyrone Randolph, Sir Lacy Washington and Grand Chancellor Kevin N. Brown.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City Lodge No.245 of The Knights of Pythias and Medina Temple No. 360 of The Dramatic Order Knights of Omar recently donated backpacks and school supplies to Florence County School District Three students.

The project was spearheaded by Votary and Grand Aid Sir Everett Sanders and assisted by Sir/Votary Jayson Brown and members and officers of the Knights of Pythias and Dramatic Order Knights of Omar.

"We are proud of Sirs/Votaries Everett Sanders and Jayson Brown and other members who had the idea of giving to their community as well as Knights and Votaries from Kingstree, Sumter, Timmonsville, Cheraw, Darlington and other areas,” Grand Chancellor Kevin N. Brown said. “These Knights have embodied the spirit of friendship, charity and benevolence.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert