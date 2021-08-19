Knights of Pythias, Knights of Omar give backpacks for students

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City Lodge No.245 of The Knights of Pythias and Medina Temple No. 360 of The Dramatic Order Knights of Omar recently donated backpacks and school supplies to Florence County School District Three students.

The project was spearheaded by Votary and Grand Aid Sir Everett Sanders and assisted by Sir/Votary Jayson Brown and members and officers of the Knights of Pythias and Dramatic Order Knights of Omar.

"We are proud of Sirs/Votaries Everett Sanders and Jayson Brown and other members who had the idea of giving to their community as well as Knights and Votaries from Kingstree, Sumter, Timmonsville, Cheraw, Darlington and other areas,” Grand Chancellor Kevin N. Brown said. “These Knights have embodied the spirit of friendship, charity and benevolence.”