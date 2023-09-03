DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Kyle Larson thought his Sunday night at Darlington was becoming a nightmare as his Chevy got hung in neutral and made contact with the wall.

But Larson's No. 5 car didn't stay that way for long, racing to the lead and winning the 74th running of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Tyler Reddick finished second. He was followed by Chris Buescher, William Byron and Ross Chastain.

It was Hendrick Motorsports' second straight win at Darlington (William Byron won last spring's Goodyear 400), and it was the organization's 500th Cup race victory.

Now, back to Larson. After posting three second-place Cup finishes at the track Too Tough to Tame, he did more than win one of NASCAR's crown jewels. In the playoff-opening race, he secured his spot in the next round.

Larson, who led Sunday's final 55 laps, did so on a night in which lights on the inside of the race track in Turns 3 and 4 had not illuminated as the sunset. That led to a short red-flag segment before things got back to normal.

Larson's night was especially impresisve considering he started 18th. On the second round of green-flag pit stops, he worked his way into the top five and then built momentum from there.

For all the joy Larson is experiencing, three-time Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin is in disblief after leading 177 laps. Hamlin pitted for a believed loose wheel at Lap 274, miring him in 30th place and off the lead lap.

Stuck in traffic, Hamlin was later involved in a Lap 331 crash and ultimately finished 25th, a lap down.

WILL BE UPDATED