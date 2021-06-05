Labor shortage in SC more complex than extra benefits

“For folks who have had little to rely on before the pandemic and lost everything, it is going to be a lot harder to ask folks to pick up the pieces and move forward,” she said. “If they have a child at home and still cannot go to school, it puts them in a very difficult position.”

People having lost their homes early in the pandemic may be located now in places where they may not have easy access to jobs, she said.

Berkowitz said there can be a mindset with some that people not currently working are individuals not wanting to work.

“It is not so simple for people who want to work to be able to access work,” she said. “There are a lot of variables our state refused to acknowledge to help people get into and stay in the workforce.

“It is not as easy as everyone thinks it is to just make all these problems go away without coming up with policy solutions to assist,” she said, noting that since the governor’s announcement she has heard from a number of people about their concerns.

“They are saying, ‘I don’t know what I am going to do,’” she said. “They say, ‘I want to go back right now, but it is not possible’ or ‘I have been looking and looking and nothing.’”

She said for many people, the jobs they were trained for are not coming back.