Lake City buys Main Street building

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City’s city government will have a location on Main Street soon.
In Tuesday’s special meeting, the City Council voted 5-0 to purchase a 1,200-square-foot building at 106 E. Main St. for $60,000. The vote was the second and final reading of Ordinance 2022.001, which means the purchase can move forward.
Council members Sondra Fleming-Crosby and William Askins missed Tuesday's special meeting which was held via teleconference.
Interim City Administrator William Hall said the building has passed inspection. A problem with the roof has been addressed.
“We have had our people in there to look at it. They said it would be a good buy,” Hall said. The city will ensure the building is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
The building and offices will give the city of Lake City a presence on Main Street, he said.
“I think it will be a positive thing for the community, and for the people,” he said.
The Main Street building will be home to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the department’s new ESports team and the Public Information Office. ESports is a form of competition based on video games.
The ESports program is under development. It will give Lake City youth the opportunity to participate in responsible ESports competitions, Public Information Officer Donna Tracy said. Organizations interested in partnering with Lake City to develop the ESports program should contact Parks and Recreation Department Deputy Director Deshawn Miller at dmiller@cityoflakecity.org.
Brochures and information about the city’s rent, utility and other assistance programs will be available at the Main Street office, Hall said.
The Public Information Office will be housed in the building, Hall said. It also should be able to answer the public’s questions about city services.
“They are working on a brochure on all the outlets our residents can go to and utilize when they need assistance or guidance. It will provide information on who to call, addresses and phone numbers,” he said.
Tracy and Jonathan Laster work in the Public Information Office.
Tracy and Laster are updating the city’s website, developing the website for the youth intervention program and other projects that will be announced soon, Hall said.
In other business, the City Council rescinded resolutions 2022.004 and 2002.005.
Resolution 2022.004 appointed Harry Askins to the Architectural Review Board. It was rescinded because District 5 council member William Askins didn’t recuse himself from the vote to appoint Harry Askins to the board.
Resolution 2022.005 appointed Terrie Gaskins-Bryant and Darlena Garrett to the Housing Authority Board. It was rescinded as a result of confusion about the number of openings on the Housing Authority Board, Hall said.
The city will restart the process of filling the Housing Authority Board openings immediately in an attempt to have enough board members to have a quorum at its February meeting, Hall said.
Hall also discussed how the city will use some of the American Rescue Plan funding it received from the federal government.
City offices also will be closed Friday because of inclement weather. Trash pickups scheduled Friday will be collected on Thursday.