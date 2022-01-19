Lake City buys Main Street building

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City’s city government will have a location on Main Street soon.

In Tuesday’s special meeting, the City Council voted 5-0 to purchase a 1,200-square-foot building at 106 E. Main St. for $60,000. The vote was the second and final reading of Ordinance 2022.001, which means the purchase can move forward.

Council members Sondra Fleming-Crosby and William Askins missed Tuesday's special meeting which was held via teleconference.

Interim City Administrator William Hall said the building has passed inspection. A problem with the roof has been addressed.

“We have had our people in there to look at it. They said it would be a good buy,” Hall said. The city will ensure the building is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

The building and offices will give the city of Lake City a presence on Main Street, he said.

“I think it will be a positive thing for the community, and for the people,” he said.