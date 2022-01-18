Lake City Council receives event center update

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City officials are moving forward with plans to convert the former Florence-Darlington Technical College building on West Cole Road into cultural arts and education center and a Lake City Parks & Recreation gymnasium.
The City Council discussed the architectural plans at its January regular meeting. The plans were presented by GMK Associates Inc. Vice President Bryant Brown. The city hired GMK Associates Inc. in September to plan the renovation of the building and the addition for the gym.
“There will be a gym for the recreation department on the right side when you face the building from the road,” Brown said. “In the existing building will be the cultural arts and education. This will be approximately a little over 20,000 square feet total. You have about 10,000 square feet there that you own and are part of the property.”
The gymnasium addition will fit into the footprint of the property. It will feature a basketball/volleyball court, two locker rooms, restrooms, offices for park and recreation and storage areas. It will seat about 300 people in the bleachers, he said.
The bleachers can be retracted, which will provide space for 500 to 600 chairs to be placed on the floor for other events, he said. A portable stage already has been purchased, and can be placed on the gym floor for concerts.
“It’s a multipurpose facility,” he said. “It can be used for all kinds of events. There’s nothing it can’t be used for.”
The cultural arts and events center will be on the left-hand side of the building, Brown said.
The banquet hall will hold approximately 300 people. There will a catering kitchen, a bridal room and storage areas, he said.
The catering kitchen isn’t designed for cooking. Catered food can be brought into the kitchen and served.
Between the gym and the cultural arts and events center will be a classroom/meeting room, a multiple purpose room and a fitness room/classroom, he said.
“The classrooms can be all one room or partitioned off,” he said.
The site also will feature enough parking for multiple events to be held at the same time, he said.
The next steps will be to turn the schematics into actual blueprints and estimate construction costs. Brown said that step could be completed by July. The bidding process will start in July with construction set to start in August.
Costs will need to be monitored closely because of price increases caused by the COVID economy, Brown said.
Money from the third penny sales tax will be used to pay for the project, which also will include beautification of Cole Road through improved lighting, sidewalks, trees and shrubs.
Electronic signs advertising events at the facility will be placed at the intersection of Cole Road and US 52 and in front of the facility.
The city also will seek grants to beautify Cole Road.
The plans presented at the January meeting fulfill the recreation department’s expectations, Lake City Recreation Director Cynthia Mallette said.
“I think this facility will be a great asset to Lake City,” she said. “If we work together and apply ourselves, we can make a great community here. We can have a whole lot of interesting things taking place in Lake City.”
Lake City has owned the Florence-Darlington Technical College Lake City building since its construction in the 1980s. It was leased to Florence-Darlington Technical College for $1 per year. Florence-Darlington Technical College has since moved to the Continuum at 208 W. Main St. in Lake City.