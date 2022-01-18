Lake City Council receives event center update

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City officials are moving forward with plans to convert the former Florence-Darlington Technical College building on West Cole Road into cultural arts and education center and a Lake City Parks & Recreation gymnasium.

The City Council discussed the architectural plans at its January regular meeting. The plans were presented by GMK Associates Inc. Vice President Bryant Brown. The city hired GMK Associates Inc. in September to plan the renovation of the building and the addition for the gym.

“There will be a gym for the recreation department on the right side when you face the building from the road,” Brown said. “In the existing building will be the cultural arts and education. This will be approximately a little over 20,000 square feet total. You have about 10,000 square feet there that you own and are part of the property.”

The gymnasium addition will fit into the footprint of the property. It will feature a basketball/volleyball court, two locker rooms, restrooms, offices for park and recreation and storage areas. It will seat about 300 people in the bleachers, he said.