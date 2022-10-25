Lake City Esports program members visit championship

LAKE CITY – Members of the Lake City SC Esports program visited the Peach Belt Esports Championship at the Florence Center on Saturday.
The event allows students to compete in games while also meeting esports coaches and learning about college programs.
“I’m so excited that these students were able to experience a major esports atmosphere,” Program Coordinator Savon Whitehead said. “I hope this will be the first of many trips like this for our program and we can bring in lots of wins and championships to Lake City in the future.”
Program members Eduardo Rivera, Joseph Myers, Michael Brown, Jeffery Mcfadden, Nyqeria Lucas, Sebastain Stone, Daquan Nesmith, Desiree Mcfadden, and Whitehead attended the city-funded experience.