Lake City families go to the zoo

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The city of Lake City in partnership with Florence School District 3 will take preselected families on field trips this year to help promote community and provide experiences for children.

Nearly a dozen parents and guardians accompanied their children on the first field trip; a day-long excursion to Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia.

Mom Sade’ Moore said it means a lot to the families to have the opportunity to go on the field trip.

“This is our first time (to the zoo), and just being able to have the opportunity and ability to experience this is amazing,” said Moore. “That the city is making sure that the families can come out and enjoy themselves is great.”

Families invited to attend the June 25 zoo trip included:

parents who have attended the FSD3 Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Parent Workshops that teach parenting and healthy coping skills

families selected by school principals based on parental involvement in their children’s education

The field trip program stems from a community meeting hosted by the city in March to identify areas the city and community could work on together to benefit youth and build a strong community. The collaboration included about leaders from the local community, FSD3, and clergy, in addition to city administration.

The three areas selected to focus on are:

Parent/child workshops

Esports

Family field trips

“Working together, we can set a path for future generations and build the community in which we all live, work, play, and visit,” said William A. Hall, city administrator. “This collaboration is the beginning of the future of our community.”

Florence School District 3 has been providing access to SEL workshops and those families who participate are eligible to attend a field trip. The first field trip was financed by the City of Lake City and included transportation by Bryant’s Ark, entrance to the zoo, and breakfast and lunch.

Additional family field trips will be planned. Stay tuned and visit the City of Lake City Facebook page for future community trips and participation opportunities!

Lake City is a community of 6,000-plus residents who invite you live – work – play – and visit in the southern part of Florence County.