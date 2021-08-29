 Skip to main content
Lake City Senior Center gets a new coordinator
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Mildred Brown is the new coordinator for the Lake City Senior Center.

The Senior Citizens Association in Florence County made the announcement last week.

Brown will replace Fannie Kennedy, who will retire at the end of September.

Brown is a Lake City native and a graduate of Lake City High School. She is a graduate of Limestone College with a bachelor of arts in social work.

She brings 20 years of experience in working with adults and children. She also has a wealth of human services experience.

In other SCA news, the organization will distribute nonperishable food boxes at six locations on Friday, Sept. 17, to Florence County senior citizens who are experiencing health problems or limitations. To register, before Sept. 15, call 843-394-2432 Ext 702 for the Lake City location and call 843-648-2106 for the other locations.

To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years or older. They must live in Florence County. They must be experiencing health problems or limitations. They must not be a current SCA client/group dining participant.

Pickup locations (9 a.m. to noon):

• Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence, 29505.

• Olanta Senior Day, 409 N. Jones Road, Olanta, 29114.

• Pamplico Nutrition Site, 503 E. Main St., Pamplico, 29583.

• Johnsonville Community Center, 304 S. Hampton, Johnsonville, 29555.

• Timmonsville Center, 104 N. Kershaw St., Timmonsville, 29516.

• Lake City Senior Center, 198 N. Acline Drive, Lake City, 29560.

