Lake City Senior Center gets a new coordinator

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Mildred Brown is the new coordinator for the Lake City Senior Center.

The Senior Citizens Association in Florence County made the announcement last week.

Brown will replace Fannie Kennedy, who will retire at the end of September.

Brown is a Lake City native and a graduate of Lake City High School. She is a graduate of Limestone College with a bachelor of arts in social work.

She brings 20 years of experience in working with adults and children. She also has a wealth of human services experience.

In other SCA news, the organization will distribute nonperishable food boxes at six locations on Friday, Sept. 17, to Florence County senior citizens who are experiencing health problems or limitations. To register, before Sept. 15, call 843-394-2432 Ext 702 for the Lake City location and call 843-648-2106 for the other locations.

To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years or older. They must live in Florence County. They must be experiencing health problems or limitations. They must not be a current SCA client/group dining participant.

Pickup locations (9 a.m. to noon):