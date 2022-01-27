Lake City Senior Center remembers McNair

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The Lake City Senior Center held its annual commemoration for Dr. Ronald E. McNair on Wednesday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest speaker Gloria Tisdale, president of the Ronald McNair Committee, spoke about McNair’s life and achievements and invited participants, many of whom were McNair’s friends and classmates, to share their memories of the Lake City native.

McNair’s life was tragically cut short when he was killed during the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy on Jan. 28, 1986.

In 1978, he was one of 35 people chosen from a pool of 10,000 applicants to join the NASA astronaut program, and the 1986 flight would have been McNair’s second trip into space.

Hailed as a local hero, McNair served as a civil rights role model from an early age.

In 1959 at the age of 9, he successfully checked out books from a segregated library that is now home to the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Life History Center. The center details more about McNair’s legacy as an accomplished saxophonist and Tai Kwon Do practitioner. Nationwide and local scholarship programs have been introduced in his honor.