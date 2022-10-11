 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lamar man fatally stabbed Tuesday night

  • 0

DARLINGTON -- A Lamar man died Tuesday from stab wounds, Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said.

Odell McClain, 69, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Hardee said. The stabbing incident happened in Lamar of of West Lynches River Road at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Thursday, Hardee said.

The Darlington County Coroner's Office and Darlington County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THE SINGING BARBER

THE SINGING BARBER

FLORENCE, S.C. — When you enter Talentedd Kutzz barbershop you will hear the buzz of clippers and the sounds of sweet melodies – which is a ra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert