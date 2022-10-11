Lamar man fatally stabbed Tuesday night

DARLINGTON -- A Lamar man died Tuesday from stab wounds, Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said.
Odell McClain, 69, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Hardee said. The stabbing incident happened in Lamar of of West Lynches River Road at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday.
An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Thursday, Hardee said.
The Darlington County Coroner's Office and Darlington County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.