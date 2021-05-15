Larson repays Urban Youth Racing School with virtual visit

“What kind of stuff will you guys work on, today, this year?” Larson asked the class of 15 students.

Martin and his staff had a full syllabus devoted to topics ranging from race car aerodynamics to a history lesson on the Gold and Glory Sweepstakes, an auto racing event for top Black drivers in the 1920s and 1930s.

The students made model stock cars they were going to place in a miniature wind tunnel -- powered by CO2 cartridges -- and then use what they learned in competitive races against each other. The kids sanded their cars — think Pinewood Derby — to make them race ready.

“That’d be good for me to learn about, too,” Larson said, smiling. “I don’t know much about aerodynamics. I just know when a car has grip and doesn’t have grip.”

The 28-year-old Larson impressed the boys and girls with a taste of his schedule that included a dirt late model race Wednesday in Indiana, he raced a sprint car Friday Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and was back at the same track Saturday. He starts fourth in Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway. He won his last Cup race at Dover in 2019, his last victory before his suspension.