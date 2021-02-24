Legacy of Women Inc. partners with Amazon

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Legacy of Women Inc., through a partnership with Amazon, will receive complimentary essential supplies to be distributed directly to underserved communities through additional partnerships with local nonprofits serving children and families, especially within the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina.

The Legacy of Women Inc is an organization with core functions centered on the needs of women and families, said Toyinda L. Smith, the founder and CEO of Legacy of Women, Inc.

“Our organization is about building capacity through the distribution of essential supplies, training, development and educational programs created around the three components, mental and heart health, philanthropy and leadership,” she said. “As a resident of the Pee Dee community, Legacy of Women Inc. is uniquely positioned to positively impact this region through the creation of job training programs, professional job coaching, financial literacy as well as by providing family sustainability assistance.”

Legacy of Women Inc. is committed to actively engaging underserved communities by fostering innovative collaborations to respond to community needs, Smith said. She said this partnership with Amazon is just one of many initiatives to build generational wealth and legacy.