Leland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wondering how to begin decluttering your home? Here’s how to tackle the toughest areas of your house.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A three-car crash has left the Martin Luther King Jr. flyover ramp between Lucas and Church streets in Florence closed while Florence Police conduct their investigation.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A new shop will open soon at Magnolia Mall. Style It Williams’ planned opening is May 1 in the location previously occupied by Victoria's Secret.
Pee Dee Baseball and Softball STATS
Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Toney Moore file paperwork indicating Florence County Council seat runs
FLORENCE, S.C. – Three people have filed paperwork indicating runs for the soon-to-be vacant Florence County Council District 6 seat. Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Stoney Moore have filled paperwork with the South Carolina Ethics Commission.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Beauty and Beyond Salon and Spa held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday celebrating its opening and membership in the Great…
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and a second was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on US 378 at its intersection with SC 51.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person is dead following an early Friday morning Florence County shooting.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Joey McMillan is one of several local business owners to receive a surprise business license fee increase from the city of Florence.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and a second person was injured in an early morning head-on collision on US 76.