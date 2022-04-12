Lenard selected as Mayo High School principal

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Darlington County Board of Education named Stephania Lenard as the new principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology.

Lenard is currently the assistant principal for seniors and the Early College program at Darlington High School.

“Mrs. Lenard is well equipped to carry on the lofty expectations and traditions of Mayo High School,” said Dr. Tim Newman, Darlington County superintendent. “From her experience as a high school graduate of a STEM magnet school to her rigorous classroom instruction as a National Board Certified and Advanced Placement (AP) Biology teacher and her progressive administrative experiences, Mrs. Lenard is ready for her Mayo moment. I believe parents, students, staff, and the community will quickly see the great qualities that made her the best choice for this new role.”

Lenard began her public education career as a science teacher in 2000. Before joining the Darlington County School District, Lenard worked in Richland School District One as an AP science teacher, high school dean of students, and assistant principal at A.C. Flora High School. In 2016, Lenard became an assistant principal of Darlington High School. Her responsibilities covered curriculum and instruction, attendance, 504 coordination, testing, professional development and instructional leadership, as well as student support.

"As I stand at the intersection of preparation and opportunity, I am humbled by this career-changing moment,” said Lenard. “Mayo’s hashtag, #hardworkpaysoff, holds true. By partnering with the families, students, faculty and staff of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, we will continue the hard work of maintaining the tradition of academic excellence."

Lenard earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Mercer University, a Master of Social Work from the University of South Carolina, and an Education Specialist degree in Educational Administration from South Carolina State University. Lenard is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Louisiana. She holds a teaching certificate in biology, national board certification in science, and secondary principal certification. In addition, she has endorsements in Advanced Placement (AP) Biology and Gifted and Talented.