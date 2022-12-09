LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 2022 a year of crisis, seen and unseen

2022 has been a year of crisis — both seen and unseen — for families and communities.

The big crises we’ve seen on TV included extreme climate disasters such as Hurricane Ian, severe floods in Kentucky and wildfires out West, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis in January 2022.

But there were personal crises too — unseen to many beyond those experiencing them: the neighbors down the street who lost everything in a home fire, the person who needed CPR, the family who needed to contact a deployed service member, and the hospital patient who needed a lifesaving blood transfusion.

For all these crises and more, people from Eastern SC stepped up to help through the Eastern Chapter of the Red Cross of South Carolina. In fact, 31 volunteers from the Chapter raised their hands to deploy across the country following multiple large-scale disasters, several of them multiple times, to provide comfort and relief to countless families impacted from coast to coast.

Volunteers — who comprise more than 90% of the national Red Cross workforce — along with our financial and blood donors, are simply amazing. Although they’re ordinary individuals like you and me, their compassionate gifts make an extraordinary difference in people’s most dire moments.

As crises continue to upend lives every day, join us to give help and hope for people in need by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, or become a Red Cross volunteer.

MCHAEL HESBACH

Executive Director

Eastern Chapter

Red Cross of South Carolina