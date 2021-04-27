LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Actions speak louder than words

Referencing Andy Brock’s column on Saturday, I appreciate the initial meaning. I, too, would like for our leaders to be more “polished” and refined in their use of the English language, but I also would like for the leaders who are suave and speak with a polished rhetoric to be able to speak the truth.

I am tired of their lies. I am from the old school and believe that “actions speak louder than words.” And I believe that is especially true in our political arena today.

President Joe Biden’s Innaugural address was well delivered, and I was enraptured by it for a brief time. It only took him a few hours to invoke the actions of endless executive orders that did nothing more than incite more hate and divisiveness in the country. Thus my enrapture was destroyed by actions that negated all that he said and has continued to negate.

Andy seems to have omitted that important aspect while referencing the language of past great leaders. JFK meant what he said and stood behind his words in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Reagan meant what he said to Gorbachev, and the wall came down. Martin Luther King sacrificed his own self for his commitment to a peaceful, determined dream for blacks in America.