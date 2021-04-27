LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Actions speak louder than words

Referencing Andy Brock’s column on Saturday, I appreciate the initial meaning. I, too, would like for our leaders to be more “polished” and refined in their use of the English language, but I also would like for the leaders who are suave and speak with a polished rhetoric to be able to speak the truth.
I am tired of their lies. I am from the old school and believe that “actions speak louder than words.” And I believe that is especially true in our political arena today.
President Joe Biden’s Innaugural address was well delivered, and I was enraptured by it for a brief time. It only took him a few hours to invoke the actions of endless executive orders that did nothing more than incite more hate and divisiveness in the country. Thus my enrapture was destroyed by actions that negated all that he said and has continued to negate.
Andy seems to have omitted that important aspect while referencing the language of past great leaders. JFK meant what he said and stood behind his words in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Reagan meant what he said to Gorbachev, and the wall came down. Martin Luther King sacrificed his own self for his commitment to a peaceful, determined dream for blacks in America.
Sadly, we no longer have him to serve as an example. Instead, the new wave is to incite violence. And we have leaders who are fueling that fire with their own smooth dialogue of words. They stay in the dark shadows and appear at crucial times with messages that spur more violence and then fade nicely into the shadows while it continues.
Is this the type of leadership we want? If so, then we can expect the violence to spread, and soon it will be in our own backyard, because the gangs who lead these offenses are determined to destroy.
If today’s true leaders are incapable of the level of oratorical smoothness that Andy Brock prefers but speak the truth and follow that truth with actions that denote patriotism and commitment to America as a whole, then I prefer that. I don’t mind that they did not get an “A” in English or public speaking.
I do mind that they understand and believe in the Bill of Rights and the Constitution of our country. I just clutch my fists, gulp my saliva and tolerate their uncouth for commitment and honesty! These are rough times, and we need tough leaders.
SANDRA F. GRIFFIN
Florence