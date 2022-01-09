LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Avoid divisive rhetoric

This state Senate race is a very passionate one for both candidates and their supporters. But it is beginning to incite sides in the Republican primary in a manner that is flat-out wrong.
What’s the goal here? Split and fracture the party that we all know and love? We have the absolute best GOP in the entire state right here! The Florence County GOP. These men and women work hard for every political candidate. They don’t pick sides publicly. They share posts from all candidates. They try and make it the most equitable it can be.
I Just don’t understand the motive.
Maybe, it's because there is no dirt to be found on either of the candidates and that this is the only way someone somehow rationalized using the words "good ole boys," "establishment," and "insiders." But let me be clear. We have two great gentlemen running for this position in the Republican primary. If you live in Florence then this applies to you;, we are all friends. The Bible says love thy neighbor. This is NOT what friends do! And we are all friends. Friends aren’t alarmist running around inciting fear and hate into other people.
You want the highest position in our state or even just an elected office all together? Hold yourself and your campaign to a higher regard than others, and your intentions will always be respected.
Act accordingly, don’t make generalizations. If you must generalize and group everyone together as good ole boys, insiders, or the establishment you are acting just like an alarmist trying to exploit people’s aversions for the swamp.
All that has been done was to exasperate campaign supporters. You cannot unduly label someone and all of their supporters when in actuality ALL of us are united against a swamp.
My friends, a swamp does not exist here. Friends live here. Friends help each other. They don’t do things like this during a campaign.
Some might say that I have taken this to personally. That none of what has been said has been directed at me. Well, statements are only as good as they can be interpreted. Like I said above if you live in Florence, I consider you my friend. And sometimes friends must let each other know when they are messing up.
Did you see me do this when I ran for my father’s old seat on County Council? No, you didn’t. I lost that race. But I doubled down and worked harder and was able to win District 1 on City Council. I’ve never worked so hard in my life than in that campaign.
Why?
Because I love Florence. This is all our home! I, like many others, work day and night to make it a better place. I want this to be a place where all our children grow up happy and are proud to call it home. I want them to want to stay and raise a family of their own here. I lived all over the United States while I was in the military, but I chose to come home to Florence. We must stay united as a family and work together toward the betterment of our community. Because Florence is the Magic City! It’s where you can unlock your potential and achieve your dreams. All you have to do is put in the work and do what’s right by your fellow man.
So, please join me and let’s knock off this Washington, D.C.-style rhetoric, support our candidates for what they believe in and stand for and vote for that individual and their merit. Not some headline. That way we can all get back to being what we are, friends and family!
We are Florence. We are not the D.C. swamp. Let’s show this state why businesses and individuals will want to choose Florence over the rest by leading by example of how to do it right.
WILLIAM SCHOFIELD
Florence