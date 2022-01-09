LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Avoid divisive rhetoric

Act accordingly, don’t make generalizations. If you must generalize and group everyone together as good ole boys, insiders, or the establishment you are acting just like an alarmist trying to exploit people’s aversions for the swamp.

All that has been done was to exasperate campaign supporters. You cannot unduly label someone and all of their supporters when in actuality ALL of us are united against a swamp.

My friends, a swamp does not exist here. Friends live here. Friends help each other. They don’t do things like this during a campaign.

Some might say that I have taken this to personally. That none of what has been said has been directed at me. Well, statements are only as good as they can be interpreted. Like I said above if you live in Florence, I consider you my friend. And sometimes friends must let each other know when they are messing up.

Did you see me do this when I ran for my father’s old seat on County Council? No, you didn’t. I lost that race. But I doubled down and worked harder and was able to win District 1 on City Council. I’ve never worked so hard in my life than in that campaign.

Why?