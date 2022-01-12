LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Best lifelong advice came in seventh grade

The music director at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, George Higdon, was addressing us seventh-graders with a little advice on attending a dance: “Don’t chew gum, and ask someone to dance, who is not likely to be asked by anyone else.”

Now, I don’t know if teenagers today even have dances, but they do run in crowds of boys and girls, and the same advice could apply to paying attention to those who are less popular in any group situation.

I’d like to further suggest that if you happen to be among the popular, and you attend to the unpopular, you will only gain in popularity yourself.

For example, let’s go back to the dance situation and suggest the following to a popular boy: Without any particular explanation, briefly break away from the popular crowd and ask a less than attractive girl to dance. You don’t have to stay with her all evening, just ask her for one dance. Do you think for a moment that this action on your part will go unnoticed? I mean, the popular girls are going to whisper, “What is he doing asking that shy girl to dance? Either he’s shy, too, or he is just a nice guy. Since we know he isn’t shy, he must be nice. That’s the kind of guy I want."